DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Saturday will have a significant impact on our weather for Halloween. Temperatures are trending colder and wet weather is also possible.

Before the front arrives, most of the state will have sunny and dry weather on Thursday and Friday. The only exception is some of the higher mountains where light snow is still possible Thursday morning. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday with far less wind compared to Wednesday. Friday will be warmer with high temperatures closer to 70 degrees in the metro area.

Temperatures on Saturday will depend on the exact time the cold front arrives. The current expectation is the front will arrive late in the day and therefore high temperatures should manage to reach the upper 60s in the afternoon before the chilly weather settles in Saturday evening.

Halloween on Sunday will be at least 20 degrees colder than Saturday. Temperatures during the Broncos game will be in the lower 40s with a 20% chance for light cold rain mainly during the second half of the game.

Temperatures in the metro area should also be in the lower 40s when young kids start Trick-or-Treating between 5-6 p.m. Upper 30s are more likely for older kids after 7 p.m.

A chance for light cold rain will also get better with time Sunday evening. Eventually light snow may mix with the rain and a complete change to snow is also possible. Accumulating snow does not currently appear likely before midnight Sunday night, but if it does snow on Halloween in Denver it would be the first time since 2004 (3.2 inches of snow was measured at Central Park/Stapleton on Halloween 2004).

Regardless, parents should be prepared for very chilly and possibly wet weather Sunday evening.

The chance for snow on Sunday and Sunday night is highest in the mountains but accumulation looks minimal at this time.