(CBS4) – Is it time for the Broncos to panic?

“It’s not time to panic, but it almost is because this thing can go in the wrong direction fast,” Teddy Bridgewater said.

The Broncos leaders know the season is in the balance. They know a win on Sunday is paramount to keep the season alive. But for the sake of their team, they’ve been doing their best to stay calm.

“There’s no panic. There’s no everyone jumping off the ship or anything like that in terms of our building, but you’ve got to feel the sense of urgency,” Justin Simmons said.

But Von Miller is done sugar coating it. The season is slipping away and he’s hitting the big red panic button, and he’s not afraid to say it.

“It’s time to sound the alarm. The sense of urgency has to be at an all-time high. We can’t go out here and lose,” Miller said. “We’ve lost 4 games in a row after winning three. We can’t lose too many more if we want to be the team that we set out to be at the beginning of the year. If we want to go out and win games later on in the postseason, the time is now. The time is now to win.”

Von means no disrespect to his teammates. He’s just cutting to the core, and if anyone can do it, it’s him. After all, he’s the one with a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP trophy.

“I know what it looks like. I know what it feels like. I’ve won before. These guys haven’t won before. Nobody is going to silence me on saying the right thing. Nobody is going to silence me on trying to increase the sense of urgency when we’re out here.”

Miller emphasized that he was voted a team captain for a reason, and he fully intends to uphold his duties as a leader and as an experienced, 11-year veteran.

“With me, especially this year, I don’t really get caught up on saying the right thing. I’m going to say what I feel needs to be said. And no, my play is not perfect. I still have bad plays that I put out there. But that’s not going to silence me. That’s not going to silence me from saying what’s right,” Miller said. “If it’s coming from your heart and it’s true and it’s real and its reality, you just have to say it and keep on moving. That’s the only thing that’s going to get us out of the hole that we’re in.”