DENVER (CBS4) – A reported fight between a passenger and a flight attendant caused an American Airlines flight heading from New York (JFK) to Santa Ana (SNA) to be diverted to Denver International Airport. The plane made an emergency landing on Wednesday night.
American Airlines officials confirmed the aircraft, flight 976, safely landed and taxied. The passenger was taken into custody by law enforcement.
“We are outraged by the reports of what took place on board. Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue prosecution, and the individual involved in this incident will not be allowed to travel with us in the future,” American Airlines officials said in a statement to CBS Los Angeles.
The flight attendant who suffered the assault was transported to a local hospital, CBS Los Angeles reports.
According to flightaware.com, the flight landed at DIA at around 6:30 p.m. It’s not clear when the flight will resume.
New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:
– 4,941 unruly reports
– 3,580 refusing to wear a mask reports
– 923 investigation initiated
– 216 cases with penalties
Unruly Passenger Rate as of 10/17/2021: 6.7 incidents per 10K flights
As of Oct. 26, the FAA has recorded 4,941 unruly reports since Jan. 1, 2021. More than 215 cases ended with penalties.