DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Water customers will be paying more next year. The new rates take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
READ MORE: COVID In Colorado: Halloween Safety Includes Face Mask, Smaller Gatherings Outdoors
The new rates will increase with a range of 47 cents to $1.34 per month per customer depending on where they live. That is, if customers use the same amount of water as the previous year.READ MORE: Firefighter Larry Wyant Dies While Battling Eastern Colorado Grass Fire
“Denver Water’s mission is to ensure that we deliver safe, clean water to the people who rely on us every day,” said CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead in a statement. “Over the next 10 years, we are forecasting an estimated investment of $2.6 billion into our system to increase its resiliency, reliability and sustainability in the face of changes we are anticipating. From more frequent droughts and wildfires to additional regulations we expect we will be asked to meet — we will be prepared.”
MORE NEWS: Ball Arena Requires COVID Vaccine Proof Or Negative Test In Addition To Face Mask To Attend Events
The Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted the rate changes to help pay for important upgrades, projects and ongoing maintenance and repair to keep its system operating efficiently.