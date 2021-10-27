(CBS4) – Among the actors in the cast of “Rust” is a man who spent much of his life Arvada. He had already been filmed on set in New Mexico and was in Colorado visiting his mother when a deadly shooting took place. A grieving Marty Lindsey had earlier posted a picture noting his casting on his Facebook page.

He spoke of his shock with Ryan Warner, the host of Colorado Matters from CPR News.

“It’s unfathomable for me. Although accidents happen all the time, it’s really tough when it hits you at home.” Lindsey said.

The fatal shooting occurred when actor Alec Baldwin fired what was called a “cold gun” during a rehearsal for a scene. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. It was revealed that 500 rounds from the production have been recovered. That includes dummy rounds, blanks, live rounds and also a colt revolver.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a news conference in New Mexico, “This is the firearm we believe discharged the bullet. We also believe we have the spent shell casing that was fired from the gun.”

The armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls handled the gun before Baldwin.

The sheriff added, “The investigation will continue and if the sheriff’s office determines a crime has occurred and probable causes exists an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed.”

The impact of this incident on the movie industry is already being felt.

Lindsey told CPR’s Colorado Matters, “I don’t think blank rounds will ever be a part of film productions ever again. It’s over.”

Lindsey hopes “Rust” will eventually be released as a tribute and memorial to its now-deceased director of photography.