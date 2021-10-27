DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez want voters to return their ballots. It’s too late to mail that ballot, but there are 41 drop boxes across the city where voters can turn in their completed ballot.

In addition to the drop boxes for ballots, there are 11 voting centers across Denver, along with two mobile voting centers.

“There are initiatives and questions that will determine the future of this city that will depend on your participation,” said Lopez.

The turnout so far for this election is about 3%, which is far below where the city normally is at this time prior to Election Day. The mayor discussed why getting more voters to turn in their ballot is so important, with most questions focusing on local issues like tax initiatives and school board elections.

“What we have to guard against in this election, is to not allow a small group of voters to determine the direction of our city,” said Hancock. “We have very critical initiatives on the ballot, it’s important that we all lean in and have our voices heard.”

Lopez detailed how easy it is to vote in Denver elections, “Fill out the ballot, sign the back, drop it off at one of the secure, 24-hour drop boxes.”

Find a voting center, learn how to register to vote or find a drop box located in your neighborhood to make sure your ballot gets counted at Denvervotes.org.