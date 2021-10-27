SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4)– Akram Bada’an has been identified as the victim in a 33-year-old cold case in Sheridan. Police discussed the latest developments in the investigation on Wednesday.
The body of Akram Bada'an was found in the 2800 block of West Oxford Avenue in late August 1988.
“The most important thing in this case aside from giving the victim justice, is giving Akram Bada’an his name back,” said Sheridan Police Detective Bryan Penry. “I would like to extend my gratitude to the agencies that helped to assist in identifying Bada’an, and for the extraordinary dedication from the Sheridan Police Department over the last 33 years.”
DNA and genetic genealogy helped to make the positive ID in the case and trace Bada'an's family back to Israel.
The case identification of Mr. Bada’an highlights another example of extraordinary teamwork within law enforcement, and the use of cutting-edge forensic technology to help bring resolution to these important cases,” said Director John Camper of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Additional Information:
Investigators are asking for the public’s help on information about the victim or his death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can also be submitted online at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers website. A $2,000 reward is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous. To be eligible for the crime stoppers reward, tipsters must call crime stoppers first and not the Sheridan Police Department.