DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock announced the city’s outdoor dining program will be extending for another year. The program, created in May of 2020, has been a lifeline for many restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Colorado Restaurant Association joined the mayor, city agencies and restauranteurs to make the announcement on Tuesday. Restaurant owners have been able to receive funding to help offer outdoor options for customers in an effort to maintain social distance.
More than 370 restaurants used the program and took advantage of turning adjacent parking lots, streets and sidewalks into areas where customers could dine.
Restaurant owners need to apply to be part of the program.