By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Adams County News, Brighton News, Car Chase, Colorado News, I-76, I-76 Crash, Police Chase

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police chase of a stolen car ended in a rollover crash in Brighton on Monday.

(credit: CDOT)

The car owner confronted a person who was in the middle of breaking into their car early in the afternoon. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and took off in a Chevy pickup truck, starting that police chase.

The truck driver crossed through the grass median, rolling the car on Interstate 76 at Sable Boulevard.

(credit: CDOT)

Two suspects inside were taken to the hospital. A third person is in police custody.

