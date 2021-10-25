BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police chase of a stolen car ended in a rollover crash in Brighton on Monday.
The car owner confronted a person who was in the middle of breaking into their car early in the afternoon. That’s when the suspect pulled out a handgun and took off in a Chevy pickup truck, starting that police chase.
The truck driver crossed through the grass median, rolling the car on Interstate 76 at Sable Boulevard.
Two suspects inside were taken to the hospital. A third person is in police custody.