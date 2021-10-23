Boulder Storm Chasers Pay $2.4 Million To Resolve Allegations Of Fraud Related To Federal GrantsStorm chasers in Boulder have paid more than $2.4 million to federal agencies over allegations they engaged in fraud.

43 minutes ago

Volunteers Work With Forest Service To Restore Trails Damaged By The Cameron Peak FireThe Poudre Wilderness Volunteers, a nonprofit organization which works directly with the National Forest Service, has spent countless hours in 2021 rebuilding and restoring the trails impacted by the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

2 hours ago

Efforts To Contain The Cameron Peak And Future Fires: Forest Managers Explain How Prescribed Burns HelpForests full of readily available fuel across our state create conditions in which wildfires can easily spread.

2 hours ago

Watershed Impacts From Cameron Peak Fire Expected To Last For Many YearsScientists and hydrologists say the impact of the largest fire in Colorado history on the Poudre River and Big Thompson River watersheds will last for a decade or more.

2 hours ago

Fish Count In Poudre River 1 Year After Destructive Cameron Peak Fire Brings 'Shocking' NewsWildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are seeing the detrimental impact the Cameron Peak Fire had on the fish in the Cache la Poudre River.

2 hours ago

Businesses Continue To Be Impacted By Cameron Peak Fire More Than A Year LaterFor many businesses across Larimer County that operate in, and along, the Poudre and Big Thompson canyons, the lasting impacts of the Cameron Peak Fire are greater than those of when the fire was actively burning in 2020.

2 hours ago