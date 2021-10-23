LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — A 29-year-old man with an outstanding warrant for vehicular eluding was caught by Loveland Police Department officers after he tried to outrun them in a stolen car before dawn Friday.
Ryan Yarwood was taken into custody at approximately 4 a.m. when he stopped the car in a Johnstown hotel parking lot and tried to escape on foot.
Yarwood had driven away from an attempted traffic stop earlier, LPD stated in a press release.
Police found 61 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded revolver in the suspect’s backpack.
Yarwood was booked into the Larimer County jail on eight charges. Yarwood had two outstanding warrants, including a felony one out of Denver County for an alleged protection order violation and eluding police in October 2020.
Online court records show Yarwood was released from custody in April following the resolution of two metro area cases. One was a criminal mischief case in Jefferson County, the other aggravated motor vehicle theft case in Arapahoe County. Yarwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time in both, but was also credited for time already served behind bars that equaled or exceeded the amount of the sentences.
Yarwood is scheduled to appear in Larimer County District Court on Oct. 28 regarding the charges from his most recent arrest.
In its press release, Loveland PD did not explain if a pursuit took place between the failed traffic stop and Yarwood’s arrest. The department has not yet responded to CBS4’s inquiry about the subject. This story will be updated with any reply.
