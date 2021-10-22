YUMA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 34-year-old firefighter with the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department passed away Thursday evening while responding to a fire call in his personal vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed.
Darcy Stallings's vehicle rear-ended a slow-moving semi that was hauling sugar beets about a mile northeast of the City of Yuma, CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. Stalllings's vehicle was wedged underneath the rear of the trailer.
Two men aboard the semi were unable to free Stallings from the wreckage when it caught fire, Cutler added. Stallings was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive during their efforts.
The accident happened on Yuma County Road G between county roads 39 and 40, per CSP’s Cutler. The accident occurred a few minutes before 6 p.m.
The semi, Cutler said, was estimated to be travelling no faster than 30 mph at the time of the collision.
The two men from the semi, a 48yo male from Holyoke and a 53yo male from Yuma, were uninjured.
Cutler did not believe a citation would be issued for fault in the accident.
In a Facebook post issued Friday, the City of Yuma said Stallings was a member of the fire department for nine years.