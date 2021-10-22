CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dago Cordova
(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife said goodbye to one of their own on Friday. Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo died last Saturday and his funeral service was held on Friday.

CPW says Trujillo was a dedicated public servant who spent 31 years conserving wildlife and serving the people of Colorado.

A GoFundMe page says the loving husband, father and proud grandfather passed away from COVID complications.

