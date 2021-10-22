(CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife said goodbye to one of their own on Friday. Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo died last Saturday and his funeral service was held on Friday.
CPW says Trujillo was a dedicated public servant who spent 31 years conserving wildlife and serving the people of Colorado.
Today @COParksWildlife is saying goodbye to our beloved colleague, Pueblo Area Wildlife Manager Mike Trujillo who died Saturday. He spent 31 years with CPW conserving wildlife and serving the people of Colorado. We will miss this dedicated public servant. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/8Z0J1BixpO
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 22, 2021
A GoFundMe page says the loving husband, father and proud grandfather passed away from COVID complications.
The page asks for donations that will help his family with funeral and medical expenses. You can make a donation here.