DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police chase led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. It started as an aggravated motor vehicle theft at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A gun was allegedly used in that crime.
Later on officers found the vehicle and a chase started and wound up taking place for a lengthy amount of time.
Eventually, police used a PIT maneuver to stop the car on I-25 near Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village.
A man and woman who were in the car were arrested.
I-25 was fully back open at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.