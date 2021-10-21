CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police chase led to the shutdown of part of Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. It started as an aggravated motor vehicle theft at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A gun was allegedly used in that crime.

Later on officers found the vehicle and a chase started and wound up taking place for a lengthy amount of time.

Eventually, police used a PIT maneuver to stop the car on I-25 near Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village.

A man and woman who were in the car were arrested.

I-25 was fully back open at approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday.

