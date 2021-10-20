Some Nuggets Fans May Need To Provide Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test ProofIf you're going to the game, you may need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, depending on where you're sitting.

Broncos Expect Teddy Bridgewater To Start Despite Sore FootTeddy Bridgewater gingerly limped out to practice Tuesday and then stumbled onto the podium afterward, still feeling the effects of the battering he endured 48 hours earlier.

Baker Mayfield Injured, Broncos Defense Will Face Browns QB Case Keenum On Thursday In ClevelandBrowns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with a painful left shoulder injury and backup Case Keenum will start.

Capitals Spoil Nathan MacKinnon's First Game Of The Season With The AvalancheThe Capitals spoiled Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon's first game of the season after he missed the past week in NHL COVID protocol.

'Going To Have A Great Game': Von Miller Vows To Put Pressure On HimselfThe Broncos are in desperate need of a victory after having lost three straight games. Von Miller made a bold prediction on Tuesday.

Injured Nuggets Star Jamal Murray: 'I Can't Rush Time'The Nuggets' star guard can't wait to get back to playing basketball like he did before that awful night in San Francisco last April when his left knee buckled as he drove past Andrew Wiggins, ending his season and ultimately quashing Denver's championship aspirations.