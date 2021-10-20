LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Indoor face masks will be required in Larimer County starting at noon on Wednesday. Everyone 2 years and older will be required to wear a mask while inside a public place.
Public Health Director Tom Gonzales says the order is being issued “due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on local hospital ICU capacity.”
If everyone inside an indoor facility is vaccinated, county officials say exemptions will be considered.
Larimer County facilities that wish to implement mandatory vaccination policies for staff, patrons, and guests have the opportunity to apply to become an Approved Vaccine Verified Facility and be exempted from the mask requirements with approval from Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.
Currently, Boulder is the only county on Colorado’s Front Range where there is such health order in place. Boulder’s order has been in effect since early September.