By Jesse Sarles
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A house caught fire in Lakewood at daybreak on Wednesday morning and put up a lot of smoke. One person was taken to the hospital.

The house is located at 1847 South Yank Place. Firefighters had the fire out by 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. West Metro Fire said in a tweet that it started in the living room.

