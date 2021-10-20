LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A house caught fire in Lakewood at daybreak on Wednesday morning and put up a lot of smoke. One person was taken to the hospital.
The house is located at 1847 South Yank Place. Firefighters had the fire out by 7:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. West Metro Fire said in a tweet that it started in the living room.
Our crews on scene this morning at a house fire in the 1800 block of South Yank Place. Fire started in living room, one person injured and transported to hospital. Fire is out, crews beginning overhaul. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ctBQE73Cuw
