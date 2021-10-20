(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced that a new area in western Colorado will become a state park. The new Colorado State Park will be located on what is currently federal land at Sweetwater Lake and it will become the 43rd state park in the Centennial State.
Sweetwater Lake is a natural lake located 15 miles north of Interstate 70 near the border between Eagle County and Garfield County. It is in the White River National Forest and the plan is for the park to be jointly managed by the state and the U.S. Forest Service.
“We will get it open with enhancements like a new boat dock by next summer,” Polis tweeted.
“This is the first of its kind partnership in Colorado to create a state park on Forest Service land, and we look forward to working with our partners and Coloradans with the ultimate goal of adding Sweetwater Lake to Colorado’s world-class state park system for fun, conservation, education, and to support job growth for the region,” Polis said.
Fishers Peak State Park opened last year in southern Colorado.