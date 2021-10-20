BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire investigators will return to the scene of a massive fire at an apartment complex in Boulder on Wednesday. The fire on Tuesday impacted more than 80 units and caused three buildings to collapse.
Boulder Fire Rescue responded to a large structure fire at Whittier Apartments at 2301 Pearl Street just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It took two hours for dozens of firefighters to get the fire under control. The 81-unit complex is spread across six buildings. Most structures within the complex have either partially collapsed, collapsed or are structurally unsound.
The fire damaged the top floors of the buildings the most. Some people on the second and third floors jumped to escape the flames.

The structures aren’t safe enough for first responders to enter and search. Three owners still need to be contacted to verify occupancy.
Anyone who lives at Whittier apartments or has stayed there in the past is asked to call Detective Sharon Ramos at 303-441-3323.
Anyone who has been displaced by this fire should go to the Boulder Police Department, located at 1805 33rd St Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to connect with staff from the American Red Cross.
For more information, please go to redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669), or text REDCROSS to 90999.