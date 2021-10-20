LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Another person has been arrested in connection to last week’s deadly shooting of a U.S. Postal Carrier in Longmont. Andrew James Ritchie has been arrested for complicity to commit murder in the first degree in the shooting death of Jason Schaefer.

Devan Schreiner has already been arrested in the crime and appeared in court on Tuesday where she was formally charged with first-degree murder. Schreiner is Schaefer’s ex-girlfriend and the two shared a child.

Police believe Schreiner approached Schaefer on Oct. 13 while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes on Heatherhill Street by Renaissance Drive, shot him several times and then ran off. Schaefer died at the scene.

Both Schreiner and Schaefer had worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Longmont but Schreiner was fired about two weeks before the deadly shooting. She had recently started working for the U.S. Postal Service in Loveland.

According to the arrest affidavit, police believe that Ritchie and Schreiner had been in a relationship. Ritchie told police that he and Schreiner were just friends but that she wanted more and he didn’t want to be in a relationship with her.

Ritchie told police that he had traveled to Longmont on Oct. 13 to find Schaefer to try to warn him about Schreiner’s plan to hurt him, according to the arrest affidavit. When police asked why he didn’t call police if he thought that Schreiner would hurt Schaefer and he said that “he did not know if she was serious.”

He also told detectives that the threats to harm Schaefer had been going on for a while and they didn’t seem as serious on previous occasions “except for the three days before the shooting when Schreiner messaged him a picture of herself dressed in clothes similar to those of the shooting suspect.”

The judge on Tuesday scheduled Schreiner’s preliminary hearing for January.