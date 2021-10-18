CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News

(AP) – Colorado State’s Cayden Camper continues to be the nation’s most prolific field goal kicker, going 5 for 6 against New Mexico Saturday after making all six of his attempts against San Jose State the previous week. He has at least five field goals in three games.

Camper is 17 for 21 for the season, leading the nation in makes and attempts.

He has hit the most field goals through the first six games of a season since Kai Forbath of UCLA had 17 in 2009. Kent State and Wake Forest each had 17 field goals over six-game spans in 2019.

Colorado State is the only team in the Bowl Subdivision with more field goals (17) than touchdowns (14).

