(AP) – Colorado State’s Cayden Camper continues to be the nation’s most prolific field goal kicker, going 5 for 6 against New Mexico Saturday after making all six of his attempts against San Jose State the previous week. He has at least five field goals in three games.
Another 𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀 field goal night for the pride of Pueblo.
CSU 36 | UNM 7
CSU 36 | UNM 7

5:56 4Q
— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 17, 2021
Camper is 17 for 21 for the season, leading the nation in makes and attempts.
He has hit the most field goals through the first six games of a season since Kai Forbath of UCLA had 17 in 2009. Kent State and Wake Forest each had 17 field goals over six-game spans in 2019.
𝗗𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝘁.
— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 17, 2021
Colorado State is the only team in the Bowl Subdivision with more field goals (17) than touchdowns (14).
