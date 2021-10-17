CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped an elk out of some netting in Genesee. The bull elk is just under 2 years old.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Officers say it got stuck in some fruit tree netting. They had to tranquilize the elk in order to free it.

CPW officers recently freed another bull elk which had a tire around its neck for two years. Officers say the elk eluded them each time they tried to remove the tire.

Trail camera near Conifer from July 12, 2020. (credit: Dan Jaynes)

Officers eventually managed to tranquilize the elk, locate it and then saw off its antlers to remove the tire. Officers told CBS4 they felt bad for taking the elk’s antlers during mating season, but there was a silver lining.

“There’s negatives and positives, right? He’s not going to be targeted by hunters right now.”

