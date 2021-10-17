DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 100 people marched for justice for a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by an off-duty Department of Corrections officer. Supporters said on Sunday Alexis Mendez-Perez was shot and killed by Desmond Manning in April of 2020.
READ MORE: Flat Tire Causes Blue Angel To Make Emergency Landing At Great Colorado Air Show
Denver police arrested Manning after he allegedly shot the teenager and one other person. The two were fleeing police and ran through Manning’s backyard.
In June, Denver’s District Attorney announced she chose not to charge Manning.
Mendez-Perez’s sister told CBS4 that decision is unfair.READ MORE: Breast Cancer Survivors In Colorado Gather For First Time In 2 Years: 'This Is An Emotional Moment'
“So we want to tell them that, you know like my brother, he is, he was a 16-year-old little boy you know? We just want them to know that he wasn’t putting anyone at harm. He wasn’t trying to harm anyone at all, and it was just unfair for him to get shot and killed just for him entering a vacant home and not putting any of this off duty’s family or himself in danger,” said Ana Mendez.
Manning faces a wrongful death civil lawsuit for the teenager’s death.MORE NEWS: 'Blow All Your [Expletive] Heads Off': Denver's Harold Ortiz Imprisoned For Threats That Closed Government Office
Manning was fired which he later appealed. He is currently listed as a code enforcement officer with the Hudson Police Department.