DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Even though it snowed this past week some bears are still out and about, waiting to hibernate. Colorado Parks and Wildlife captured some video of a bear frolicking in the snow.
READ MORE: Blue Angels Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Great Colorado Air Show
CPW said the video was captured on Thursday when Roxborough State Park received its first snow of the season.READ MORE: Marijuana Social Equity Fair Seeks To Level The Playing Field For Communities Of Color
The bear seems unphased by the falling snow, just taking a drink of water from a stream.MORE NEWS: Hikers Discouraged From Climbing Kit Carson Peak As Madeline Baharlou-Quivey's Body Recovered