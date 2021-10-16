ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s vehicle was damaged during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The deputy was conducting a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 292 when the crash happened.
The crash sent debris flying, striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Eastbound lanes of I-70 at Airpark Road were closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.
The Colorado State Patrol in Limon tweeted, “Can we stop drinking and driving?” Drivers were urged to avoid the area until the closure was lifted.
What a mess… Can we stop drinking and driving? Arapahoe SO vehicle was on a traffic stop and was hit by the debris… lucky not worse! pic.twitter.com/WGbZTNDKL7
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) October 16, 2021