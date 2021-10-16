LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A Blue Angels pilot made an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was there watching the performance when one of the jets landed just moments after takeoff.
READ MORE: Marijuana Social Equity Fair Seeks To Level The Playing Field For Communities Of Color
That’s when emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. It’s unclear exactly what happened during takeoff that caused the jet to land.READ MORE: Hikers Discouraged From Climbing Kit Carson Peak As Madeline Baharlou-Quivey's Body Recovered
MORE NEWS: Traffic Backed Up On Northbound I-25 Due To Semi Crash At Eastbound I-70 Ramp
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow in Loveland this year.