By Jennifer McRae
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A Blue Angels pilot made an emergency landing at the Great Colorado Air Show in Loveland on Saturday. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was there watching the performance when one of the jets landed just moments after takeoff.

(credit: Dillon Thomas)

That’s when emergency vehicles rushed to meet the plane on the ground. It’s unclear exactly what happened during takeoff that caused the jet to land.

(credit: Dillon Thomas)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headlined the airshow in Loveland this year.

