(AP/CBS4) – Police say William Cruz, a Colorado Springs man, has been arrested in New York in the killing of his wife. She was last heard from a month ago and CBS4 partner KKTV reported her body was discovered earlier this month.
New York state police said in a news release that Cruz, 31, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 29-year-old Masany Cruz. She was found dead in the couple’s Colorado Springs apartment, located near the intersection of West Filmore Street and Grand Vista Circle.
William Cruz was arrested on Long Island based on a warrant for murder from El Paso County. Newsday reports that Cruz was arraigned Thursday. A message seeking comment was left with the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which is representing Cruz.
