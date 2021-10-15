(CBS4) – A semi truck carrying Coors beer crashed in Silverthorne Friday after the driver told authorities it lost its braking capacity while coming down Interstate 70 from the Eisenhower Tunnel. No one was hurt in the crash just off the interstate, a fact that Summit County emergency crews said was “remarkable.”
Summit Fire & EMS said the truck “clipped and spun” a Jeep before leaving the I-70 not long after 10:30 a.m. It then came down the Silverthorne exit and went over the median in icy conditions as it was trying to turn right onto the Blue River Parkway. It didn’t collide with any vehicles in the intersection before it rolled over.
Part of Blue River Parkway was shut down after the crash as a cleanup effort took place. Crews were busy unloading 12-packs of the beer off the truck before they could get the trailer back up.