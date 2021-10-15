'We Will Welcome You With Open Arms': Doctor Stresses Importance of Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness MonthOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the perfect time to remind women about the importance of getting recommended screenings.

COVID Vaccine Trials Set To Begin For Children As Young As 6 MonthsA new phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials is set to begin for children as young as six months by the end of October.

2 Tigers Test Positive For COVID At Denver ZooDespite efforts from staff to prevent any of their animals from getting COVID, two tigers have tested positive at the Denver Zoo.

'Privately Get That Vaccine': Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get COVID Vaccine In Secret To Avoid PressureGov. Jared Polis urged those who are feeling pressure to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine from their loved ones or friends to get the vaccine anyway and keep it secret.

CU Denver Teacher Sues After University Bans Her From Campus Over Rumor She Has COVIDA teacher at CU Denver is suing the university after, she says, it barred her from campus over a rumor that she had COVID-19.

Weekly COVID-19 Testing To Be Required For JeffCo EmployeesFollowing a recent surge in COVID cases, weekly testing will soon be a requirement for thousands of county and municipal employees within JeffCo.