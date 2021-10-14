LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for murder. Roderick Vecchiarelli, 21, was shot and killed by Chris Pride in June 2019.
READ MORE: Teenage Victim In Domestic Violence Shooting Dies, Infant Dropped By Suspect Expected To Survive
The shooting happened at West Colfax Avenue and Depew Street. Pride also robbed and shot another woman who survived.
READ MORE: Army Veteran Bradley Bunn Sentenced To Time Served After Pleading Guilty To Possessing Pipe Bombs In Loveland Home
Two others involved in the crime, one identified as Danny Carter, were previously sentenced.
MORE NEWS: Climber Dies After Fall On Challenging Terrain On Kit Carson Peak