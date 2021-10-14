CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 225 were closed at 6th Avenue on Thursday night during an investigation into a shooting that could have been sparked by road rage. The shooting happened on I-225 just south of 6th Avenue at 6:24 p.m.

Police said that the occupant of one vehicle shot into another vehicle, the bullet grazing the head of a 19-year-old male. He was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries. He is expected to survive.

Southbound lanes of I-225 will remain closed during the investigation.

