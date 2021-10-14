LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a USPS postal worker in Longmont. Police say they arrested the victim’s 26-year-old ex-girlfriend. Devan Schreiner was arrested on charges of first degree murder and is being held at the Boulder County Jail.
The fatal shooting happened at midday on Wednesday in the Somerset Meadows neighborhood. Police say a person approached the mail carrier while he was at a group of neighborhood mailboxes, shot him several times and then ran off. The male victim died at the scene.
The FBI and the United States Postal Service joined the search for the suspect.
So far the mail carrier’s name hasn’t been released.
Schreiner does not appear to have a previous criminal history.
“This crime appears to be an isolated incident and an act of domestic violence,” LPD Deputy Chief Jeff Satur wrote in a press release. “We are withholding the arrest photo at this time, pending additional witness interviews.”
Satur did not elaborate on details of the relationship between Schreiner and the shooting victim. However, online public records indicate Schreiner was involved in an ongoing child custody dispute with a 33-year-old Longmont man. A motion in the dispute was filed Monday.
Flowers were brought to the shooting scene, and a spokesman for the USPS talked about how the workers mean a lot to the people they serve.
“Somebody like this is part of your family and that’s really what we are in this community,” David Rupert said.