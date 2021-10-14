AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A new phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials is set to begin for children as young as six months by the end of October. Dr. Myron Levin a professor of pediatric medicine at CU School of Medicine who specializes in infectious disease and vaccinology will lead the study for the Moderna vaccine.

“For many reasons, I think it’s important that we have the vaccine for children but probably the most important is for children. Children do get sick. There are more children getting sick from COVID-19 than many other diseases that we protect them from right now.”

When it comes to vaccine testing, especially in children he says one thing is consistently a priority.

“The safety issues have been evaluated every step along the way, safety is the most important thing,” Levin said.

One of the first steps is recruiting participants.

“You could ask me as a father would I give it to my children? or as a grandfather would I give it to my grandchildren? and I can give the affirmative answer… meaning that I believe in what I’m telling you,” he said.

Levin says it is about weighing risk and benefit, but that already parents across Colorado are eager to take part.

“I don’t think we will have trouble enrolling and we will enroll as many as we can but I’m guessing we won’t be able to accommodate everyone who wants to be in the study,” Levin said.

Levin is hopeful that the next step will begin by the end of October and results about safety and efficacy could be released by the first of the year.

“It’s a great way to use what I’ve learned over the years and continue to help people out and pay my part which will be a small part in ending the pandemic,” he said.

For more information about the clinical trial specifically those interested in enrolling babies and toddlers from ages 6 months to two years can email modernaKidCoveStudy@Cuanschutz.edu.