GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Opening statements began in the trial for the Idaho man charged in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a nearly four-decades-old case that gripped Colorado. Steve Pankey has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and murder.
After opening statements, Jonelle’s family testified. Her mom, dad and sister will be the first three witnesses in the murder trial.
It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend's father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her sister's basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone.
“Our girls were very good about letting us know either writing notes or calling us or whatever if they were going to have a change of plans, so I started getting really concerned. This was not like Jonelle,” said her father, Jim Matthews, on the witness stand on Wednesday.
Pankey lived nearby and attended her church. Prosecutors have claimed Pankey inserted himself into the case over a period of years.
The search for Jonelle was relentless. Rewards failed to turn up clues. Jonelle was considered missing until workers digging a pipeline in July 2019 discovered human remains matching her dental records in a rural area southeast of Greeley, a city about 50 miles north of Denver. Police then labeled her death a homicide. The investigation zeroed in on Pankey.
Pankey remains in custody on a $5 million bond.