Former Broncos tight end Nate Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live.

(CBS4) – The Broncos are coming off their second straight loss, and Nate Jackson says the Denver Broncos have to get more physical in order to get back on a winning streak.

“If I were the coach, I would say, ‘Hey guys, we got pushed around the line of scrimmage on both sides of the field, defense and offense. We have to put on the pads on this week. We’re going to have a physical week of practice. I know the NFL PA only allows 13 padded practices a year, but we’re going to use two of them this week,’” said Jackson when asked about issues with the Broncos offense.

Jackson also pointed out that there was plenty of blame to go around following Sunday’s loss.

“They’re not blocking very well at the point of attack,” Jackson said. “Not just the offensive line, but the tight ends as well. I was a tight end. I feel bad pointing the finger at the tight ends, but they weren’t blocking very well in the running game. When you’re a tight end, it’s not just about catching passes, of course you want to catch passes, but you also have to get dirty in the running game.”

The Broncos were just 2-12 on 3rd down, and currently have the worst 3rd down conversion percentage in the NFL at just 28.57%.

“You bring up 3rd and 8, 3rd and 9, 3rd and 10. That’s putting Teddy (Bridgewater) and this offense in a difficult spot,” pointed out Jackson.

The Broncos will host the Raiders on Sunday at Mile High. Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS4 for those in the Denver viewing area.