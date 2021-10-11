Denver Patient Shares Story Of 20-Hour-Long Wait For Hospital RoomAs the pandemic wears on, hospitals are filling up fast. A normal visit to an emergency room can mean hours of waiting before being admitted to a hospital room.

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Out Ahead Of Game Against BroncosJon Gruden is out as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

Despite Lack Of Snowplow Drivers, CDOT Says It's Ready For SnowThe Colorado Department of Transportation has been prepping its plows for the last several weeks ahead of the first snowfall.

Officials At Denver International Airport Looking For 'Creative' Ways To Avoid Parking ProblemsDenver International Airport officials say they are looking for ways to avoid another parking problem like the one they faced over the weekend.

Many Traveling Through Denver International Airport Are Still Struggling To Get To Their DestinationSouthwest Airlines continues to delay and cancel flights out of DIA and across the country.

Group In Denver Calls Attention To Indigenous Peoples DayOrganizers of the Four Directions All Nations March want Columbus day done away with.

