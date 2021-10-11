DENVER (CBS4) – Denver election officials conducted a public test of its voting equipment on Monday ahead of the Nov. 2 election. Residents should have received, or will soon be receiving, their ballots in the mail.
The Logic and Accuracy Test are conducted before every election and are open to the public. They are required by state law to ensure equipment is recording and counting votes properly.
Denver Elections Division staff and bipartisan teams are part of the testing.
The Denver ballot contains questions regarding how the city should handle homelessness. Another question addresses conservation easements, which would pertain to the future of the now-closed Park Hill Golf Course. There will also be a question about sales tax.
The Denver Elections’ Division allows people to view an interactive sample ballot
online.
You can track your ballot status online by signing up at ballottrace.org.