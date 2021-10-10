By Marissa Armas

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – On Saturday, several community members in Northglenn came together to provide resources to the Afghan refugees who recently arrived in Colorado. From 2p.m. to 6p.m., Masjid Ikhlas, the Metropolitan Denver North Islamic Center held a “Refugee Resource Day” to help families with food, clothing, COVID-19 vaccines and other resources.

Ihsan Riahi, the mosque outreach director, said it’s all about creating allies and spreading positivity. He said it really is the community coming together to provide resources, like they did on Saturday, that helps these families make it through.

“It sends a message to them and that message will be sent to their families back in Afghanistan, that this is America, that they probably did not know of it, that side of it, that beautiful side that it is helping, together regardless of who we are,” Riahi said. “It takes human touch, something human like this today for them to feel it, and pass it on to their families back home in Afghanistan.”

The event was held in partnership with the city of Northglenn and other faith groups. An organizer with Muslim Youth for Positive Impact said they’re preparing for an influx of refugees who may arrive here in the state.

Hasibullah Qian knows what it’s like to come to the United States with just the clothes on his back. Three years ago he and his family left Afghanistan to start a new life as refugees in Colorado.

“The only reason we came here, is it was bad time in Afghanistan,” said Qian. “When they first coming here they need house, like apartment, food, clothes, and they second thing, they need job. I’m happy they’re here.”

For Qian, it brings him joy, knowing that he can now help those families starting their new journeys in the United States.

“I’m happy for that, they’re coming. I want to see everybody here,” said Qian. “I just say thanks for everybody helping Afghan people.”

Meredith Leighty, the mayor of Northglenn, said she wants everyone to know that refugees are always welcome in the city.

For more information on how you can help Afghan refugees in Colorado, you can visit: http://www.masjidikhlas.org/