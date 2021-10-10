ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has asked members of the public for their help in locating a dark-colored 2019 Kia Optima that witnesses say drove at a man who was running from a gas station and struck him.
Those witnesses also reported that the occupants of the car then put the man in the car and drove away.
It is being investigated as a possible kidnapping, per ACSO spokesperson Ginger Delgado.
The car was reported stolen out of Denver, Delgado said, and bears Colorado license plate UOU380.
Four people – two men and two women – were seen inside the car before the incident.
The was last seen in the 7500 block of South University Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies and medical facilities throughout the metro area have been alerted to the incident, Delgado added.