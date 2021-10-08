DENVER (CBS4)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating a multistate outbreak of “Salmonella Thompson.” The outbreak sickened 102 people in 14 states.
Colorado had the majority of the cases with 82 of the people living in 14 Colorado counties. The cases have been linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver.
According to the CDC, the majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado during the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report traveling to Colorado during the week before they got sick.
Additional Information from the CDPHE:
Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. recalled Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass on Friday. These products were sold to restaurants and Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts supermarkets in Colorado. The Pacific Cod sold through Sprouts is not being recalled. A full list of recalled products is available on FDA's website. At this time, Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. has temporarily shut down production
Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve any recalled seafood. FDA recommends that anyone who might have purchased or received recalled product, check their refrigerators and freezers and throw away recalled product.
Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.
Some people, especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems–may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/thompson-10-21/index.html
https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-thompson-seafood-october-2021