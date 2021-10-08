COVID Or Flu? New Test Can Detect Both Coronavirus And Influenza VirusWith similar symptoms like fever, tiredness, cough, and shortness of breath... doctors around the Denver metro area will have another tool to determine if patients are sick with COVID-19 or influenza.

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Seafood from Denver-Based Northeast Seafood ProductsThe cases have been linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver.

Dr. Moma Health And Wellness Clinic Barred From Administering COVID VaccineA Colorado Springs clinic can no longer take part in the state's efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to patients.

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early SuccessRecently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job.

COVID In Colorado: Expanded Vaccine Age Group Approval Could Help Outbreaks In SchoolsOn Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech officially asked the U.S. for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Some question whether the expanded vaccines will help with the outbreaks at Colorado schools.

UCHealth Denies Kidney Transplant To Unvaccinated Woman & DonorAccording to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots.