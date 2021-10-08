LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Sally Strelecki remains in an ICU at Littleton Adventist Hospital with her family and fiancé trading shifts in her room. Only one can go at a time.

Friday, her mother and sisters and little nephews were outside talking about their hurt and anger.

“It’s literally minute by minute with her touch and go,” said her mother Amy Graham. “It’s devastating. We almost lost her twice yesterday… We don’t know if we’re going to have to make that hard decision to say goodnight to her.”

Last Saturday, the 27-year-old was in her apartment in Centennial with her fiancé. Her mother related what happened.

“She was standing in her kitchen. Preparing food for her pets. Her finance Nick was on the couch watching TV. And he heard a bang. And he was saying, ‘What was that ba-‘ and he couldn’t finish it, saw her drop to the floor and blood all around her.”

Next door, says the Arapahoe County Sheriff, Mikel McLean was in an argument with his girlfriend. He had a gun. It went off. The bullet went from one side of Sally’s head and out the other. Investigators say McLean, 26, called to report the gun went off.

“It’s a really bad injury, a bad situation,” her mother explained.

Her daughter’s medical team has been candid with them about the severity of her situation.

“I’ve been told by the trauma team that it’s very grim.”

“It’s a roller coaster, like, I don’t know what to think. You can’t sleep at night and then when you get to sleep you wake up and it’s like this nightmare is never going to end,” said Sally’s sister Emma.

“Pray for our sister please,” said Sally’s other sister Sadie. ”There has to be a miracle, there just has to.”

In the mix of grief, there is also anger at the family about what happened.

“I don’t understand how he could be so careless,” said Amy. “I’m devastated I’m angry. Something needs to be done about the gun violence.”

It was not a day to suggest what to do, there was too much going on. But Sally’s family wants change.

“I don’t want this to have to happen to anybody else because I don’t want anybody to feel what we’re going through because this family is broken,” said Emma.

Investigators say McLean was cooperative and indicated the gun went off. He’s been booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of first, second and third-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing and reckless endangerment. His bond was initially set at $50,000. McLean has no record.

“I want him put away forever. I don’t want him I don’t want him anywhere on the street to harm anybody ever again,” said Amy Graham. “How dare you do this to my daughter and be so careless and violent with your gun, how dare you? He’s ruined our world. It’ll never be the same. Never.”