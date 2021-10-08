CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — A young bruin hit paydirt in his quest for fine dining in Denver, but it was a one-night stay in the big city. The black bear earned a dart in the backside and a ride back into the high country Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials tranquilized the bear in the 2400 block of South Jackson Street after a day fence-hopping back yards in the University Park neighborhood.

(credit: Carleen)

It is not a neighborhood that homeowners thought they’d need to worry about wildlife encounters.

“I’m a Denver native,” said a resident, Carleen. “I have hiked and run trails all over Colorado. I’ve never seen a bear.”

Carleen said a tree trimmer who was scheduled to work in her back yard called the house this morning and said, “We can’t come on your property because you have a bear.”

“We were like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Then she and her husband found the broken flower pots.

(credit: Carleen)

“He destroyed some of our pots trying to get to bird feeders,” Carleen wrote in a social media post. “Poor guy just wants food.”

He evidently found a great deal of it. ‘Pooh’ left, well, lots of poo in Carleen’s back yard.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

The bear, estimated to be three years old and 120 pounds, was first seen on neighborhood security cameras at 1 a.m.  He escaped wildlife officers for most of the day, but was darted at dusk.

 

 

