UCHealth Denies Kidney Transplant To Unvaccinated Woman & DonorAccording to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots.

COVID In Colorado: Thursday Is The Deadline For The Aurora Public Schools Vaccine MandateThursday is the deadline for employees at Aurora Public Schools to get their COVID-19 vaccines in order to keep their jobs.

Denver Costume Store: People Are 'Amped Up' For HalloweenThe COVID-19 vaccine has made in-person gatherings safer, lowering the risk of getting and spreading the virus.

Aurora Public Schools Joins Others In Offering Free COVID Testing For StudentsWhile the state’s rapid COVID-19 testing program inside schools started slowly, more districts are getting onboard nearly two months into the school year.

Initiative In Denver Aims To Ban Flavored Tobacco ProductsIt was a packed house at the Denver City Council meeting on Wednesday morning to debate a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices.

5th Grade Students At Willow Creek Elementary In Quarantine After COVID Exposure During Class TripA class trip last weekend has resulted in quarantine for an entire 5th grade class. The students at Willow Creek Elementary in Centennial were exposed to COVID-19.