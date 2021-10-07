Denver Costume Store: People Are 'Amped Up' For HalloweenThe COVID-19 vaccine has made in-person gatherings safer, lowering the risk of getting and spreading the virus.

Aurora Public Schools Joins Others In Offering Free COVID Testing For StudentsWhile the state’s rapid COVID-19 testing program inside schools started slowly, more districts are getting onboard nearly two months into the school year.

Initiative In Denver Aims To Ban Flavored Tobacco ProductsIt was a packed house at the Denver City Council meeting on Wednesday morning to debate a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices.

5th Grade Students At Willow Creek Elementary In Quarantine After COVID Exposure During Class TripA class trip last weekend has resulted in quarantine for an entire 5th grade class. The students at Willow Creek Elementary in Centennial were exposed to COVID-19.

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Says Hospitalization Trend Could Be Reversed If More Get VaccinatedThe number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Colorado is at its highest since January. This is a trend that Gov. Jared Polis said could be reversed if more people got vaccinated.

UCHealth Denies Kidney Transplant To Unvaccinated Woman & DonorAccording to UCHealth, the majority of transplant recipients and living donors are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Neither woman has received their shots.