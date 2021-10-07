(CBS4) – A school bus carrying students and an SUV collided on Thursday morning in Weld County. It happened at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 19 just east of Johnstown just after 7 a.m.
No students were seriously hurt, but the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.
Another school bus came to the crash scene and took students to Milliken Middle School.
Milliken Middle School is part of the Weld RE5J School District.
Johnstown police are investigating the cause of the crash.