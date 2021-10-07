JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs help clearing out the fish population in the Johnstown Reservoir in northern Colorado. Crews must clear out the fish before they can drain the water from the reservoir.
They need all the fish removed by Nov. 1. So until then, there are no restrictions on fish size, species or limit on how many you can catch.
The only restrictions are the times of day. Participants must have a fishing license and hit the water before sunrise or one-half hour after sunset.