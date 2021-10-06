By Marissa Armas

DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, community members held a meeting at Raices Brewery to discuss the West Colfax viaduct transformation project. The project is only in its planning phase, but organizers want the community’s input as the planning continues.

Dan Shah, the director of the West Colfax Business Improvement District said the Colfax bridge is a bit outdated saying it has too much moving traffic and not enough pedestrian space and bike lanes.

It runs between Federal Boulevard and Osage Street near Empower Field at Mile High. Shah said the proposed project would not only make more space for bikers and those walking on Colfax Avenue, but it would also create a stairway of sorts to get from the top of the bridge to the bottom and it would also reduce traffic lanes, from three lanes in each direction down to two.

“There really are a lot of pedestrian crashes involving pedestrians where people are getting hurt,” Shah said. “We’ve already figured out people are going as many as 20 miles an hour over the speed limit in this area because of the way it’s built, which is dangerous for the people on the bridge itself.”

Built in 1984, the bridge is one of the busiest avenues in Denver. Shah believes having more walking and bike space will free up some of that traffic congestion and councilwoman Jaime Torres agrees. Torres said it’s not just about infrastructure, it’s about quality of life for those who live in the area and those who frequent the bridge on a daily basis.

“It’s one of our main access points from anywhere west of Denver, into the downtown course,” Torres said. “If we have safe streets, and safe ways for people to go, than we all feel better about our community.

Shah said if all works out this project wouldn’t be finished until about 2030. Organizers with the West Colfax Business Improvement District are also asking the community to fill out a survey in regard to the project.