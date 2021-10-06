(CBS4) – Aurora native and Grandview High School graduate Michaela Onyenwere was just named the 2021 WNBA’s Rookie of the Year. She received 47 of the 49 votes for the honor, CBS4 Sports reports.
READ MORE: Community Starts Conservation About Problems With West Colfax Viaduct
Onyenwere was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She helped New York Liberty earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. She also is the first player in the team’s history to be named Rookie of the Year.READ MORE: 'Colorado Can Do Better': Trashy Highways Getting Worse
“Grateful for my teammates, coaches, support staff and NY Liberty,” she stated on social media.
Blessed. Honored. Thankful. There are so many words I could use to describe this feeling! This year was nothing short of amazing and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience! Grateful for my teammates, coaches, support staff and @nyliberty 🤍🗽 only up from here! ✨ https://t.co/f37k8T0V8j
— michaela onyenwere 🤍 (@monyenwere_) October 5, 2021
Onyenwere was also named AP Sports Rookie of the Year in September.MORE NEWS: Valor On The Fax Developed Exclusively For Those Experiencing Homelessness, Suffering From Brain Injury
According to her bio on the WNBA’s website, Onyenwere was named the 5A Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year and the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year during her senior year. She had been crowned Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year for the two years prior.