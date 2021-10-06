CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Aurora native and Grandview High School graduate Michaela Onyenwere was just named the 2021 WNBA’s Rookie of the Year. She received 47 of the 49 votes for the honor, CBS4 Sports reports.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Forward Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the New York Liberty warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Onyenwere was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She helped New York Liberty earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. She also is the first player in the team’s history to be named Rookie of the Year.

“Grateful for my teammates, coaches, support staff and NY Liberty,” she stated on social media.

Onyenwere was also named AP Sports Rookie of the Year in September.

According to her bio on the WNBA’s website, Onyenwere was named the 5A Girl’s Basketball Player of the Year and the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year during her senior year. She had been crowned Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year for the two years prior.

