SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– All lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Exit 216 US 6 Loveland Pass and Exit 205 Silverthorne due to a fiery semi crash. Eastbound lanes reopened just before 11 a.m. Westbound lanes are expected to remain closed much of the day on Wednesday.
Westbound lanes will be closed, including Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels, due to the semi crash and cleanup. Drivers should expect delays. Traffic is being detoured on US 6 Loveland Pass.
The semi crashed and burst into flames late Tuesday night. The crash happened on a westbound I-70 bridge just east of Silverthorne.
Colorado Department of Transportation crews are clearing the debris and assessing the damage for repairs. The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for hours as a safety precaution due to the visibility and sensitivity of crash cleanup on the westbound side.
Delays are expected throughout Wednesday. Information for drivers on alternate routes and when the interstate will reopen are posted on COtrip.org.