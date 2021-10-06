GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered while responding to a house fire. The body, later identified as Chris Dickerson, was found inside the burning home early Sunday morning.
Police and firefighters rushed to the house fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court about 5:43 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Detectives were called to the scene after the body of Dickerson, 35, was discovered inside.
A Greeley fire arson investigator, building inspector and the Weld County Coroner also responded to the scene.
The autopsy was completed on Dickerson and the cause of death is homicide. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Dickerson’s whereabouts between the morning of Saturday, Oct. 2 and the morning of Sunday, Oct. 3 to please contact Detective Burroughs at 970-350-3549.