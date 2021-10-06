AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A $3,000 reward is being offered for more information about a deadly hit and run in Aurora on Aug. 6. Aurora police say a motorcyclist was hit near North Havana Street and East 1st Avenue at around 11 p.m.
The motorcyclist, only described as a man, died at the hospital.READ MORE: Hazmat Crews Clean Up Hydrochloric Acid Spill In Globeville Neighborhood
Police say they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2001-2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, GMC Acadia or Oldsmobile Bravada. They say the driver made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, hit him and then drove away.READ MORE: Following Accreditation Loss, Adams 14 Plans To Work With External Manager, Adhere To State Order
Investigators initially described the vehicle as a black Jeep.
The vehicle was last seen heading west on 1st Avenue.MORE NEWS: Greeley Police Investigate Homicide After Body Found Inside Burning Home
Anyone with more information which leads to an arrest can claim the reward. The Aurora Police Fund is supplying $1,000 while Metro Denver Crimestoppers is offering $2,000. Those with information are asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.