CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game.
TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers.READ MORE: Denver Students To Soon Fuel Minds & Bodies With New Greenhouse
She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field.
@shannonnkay
Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports
READ MORE: Want To Hear Elk Bugling In Colorado? Find Out When To Go And Where
There may have been some liquid encouragement.
“Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post.MORE NEWS: Mountain Lion Relocated After Hanging Out In Boulder Neighborhood
The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.