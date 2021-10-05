BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A mountain lion is enjoying some new surroundings this Tuesday, one without so many people. The wild cat spent the morning hanging out in a Boulder neighborhood on a retaining wall.
The mountain lion was spotted relaxing on a wall in the Adams Circle neighborhood. The animal didn’t seem fazed by nearby vehicles, as seen in the photographs tweeted by the Boulder Police Department. Instead, the cat seemed to be watching curiously from the wall, even taking cover underneath some foliage to watch the goings-on in the neighborhood.
Boulder Open Space Mountain Parks officers tranquilized the big cat and took the animal to another area with “fewer humans.”
This mountain lion started his Tuesday hanging out on this wall has been safely tranquilized by @boulderosmp and relocated to another area with fewer humans. The neighborhood around Adams Circle is now clear #Boulder #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/j0Ev7XAHgq
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) October 5, 2021